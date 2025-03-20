Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Wright headshot

Kyle Wright Injury: Throws live BP Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 12:50pm

Wright (shoulder/hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wright was initially behind early on in camp as he continues to work his way back from October 2023 right shoulder surgery, and he suffered an additional setback in the form of a hamstring strain in late February. The righty is now ramping things back up, but it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in a game.

