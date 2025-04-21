Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers Injury: To resume mound work soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 2:19pm

The Astros hope McCullers (forearm/illness) will be ready to throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers had to be scratched from his last scheduled rehab appearance this past Friday due to a stomach bug. If the right-hander is able to get through a bullpen session in the coming days without issue, he'll resume his rehab assignment this weekend. McCullers had been tracking toward a season debut by late April, but that timeline could be pushed back a bit.

