Landon Knack News: Optioned after picking up win

The Dodgers optioned Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Knack struck out three over two scoreless innings and picked up a win in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs in the second game of the Tokyo Series. However, it appears he will not be included on the Dodgers' roster for their domestic opener. Knack should operate as a starter with Oklahoma City but could rejoin the Dodgers later in the season either in the rotation or bullpen.