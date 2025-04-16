Landon Knack News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The move is to make room on 26-man roster for the Dodgers to recall Bobby Miller from Triple-A, who will start in Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies. Knack went 1-0 across three games (two starts) for the Dodgers and registered a 7.27 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB across 8.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will head to Triple-A but could return to the big club should the Dodgers need depth in the rotation.