Lenyn Sosa News: Bright spot for White Sox

Sosa went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday against the Athletics.

Sosa's overall numbers aren't particularly impressive, but he quietly hit well during the White Sox's home stand. Across five starts, he went 6-for-19 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Sosa can't be counted on for much power, but he should remain a regular so long as Josh Rojas (toe) is sidelined.