Lenyn Sosa News: Smacks solo homer

Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Twins.

Sosa got the White Sox on the board in the second inning, when he took the first pitch of the at-bat from Chris Paddack deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was Sosa's second home run of the season (the first of which took place on Opening Day), and he's recorded at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-36 (.333) over that span.