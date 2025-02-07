Leodalis De Vries News: Invited to spring training

The Padres have extended De Vries an invitation to major-league camp during spring training.

De Vries is only 18 and spent the entirety of the 2024 season at Single-A Lake Elsinore, so he is not under real consideration to make the Padres' Opening Day roster. However, San Diego did want to give the youngster a look this spring. Fellow top prospect Ethan Salas will also be in big-league camp.