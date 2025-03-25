Leody Taveras News: Starts in center field Monday

Taveras started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Monday's exhibition game against Kansas City.

One of the questions throughout the Rangers' camp and Cactus League games was which of Taveras or Evan Carter would be the club's starting center fielder come Opening Day. While manager Bruce Bochy hasn't confirmed it with words, having Taveras start Monday is a signal that he'll open the season as part of the starting nine. The 26-year-old switch-hitting outfielder is batting just .204 (10-for-49) this spring, but Taveras swatted four homers along with a double and four stolen bases over 19 games.