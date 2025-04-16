Logan O'Hoppe Injury: Still out of lineup
O'Hoppe (illness) is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
O'Hoppe will be out of the lineup for a second straight game while battling an illness, but he could be available as a pinch-hitter during Wednesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will serve behind home plate and bat fifth against Rangers southpaw Patrick Corbin.
