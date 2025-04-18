Lucas Erceg Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Erceg's left foot came back negative after his removal from Friday's game against Detroit.

Erceg wasn't able to walk off the field by himself after getting hit by a 109-mph comebacker in the seventh inning of Friday's contest, but it seems he escaped the incident with only a bruise. He can be considered day-to-day, though the Royals may stay away from using him out of the bullpen until his foot has time to recover.