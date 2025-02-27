Lucas Erceg News: Moving to high-leverage role

They Royals plan to use Erceg in the highest leverage spots next to closer Carlos Estevez whether that be the ninth for a save opportunity or in the seventh inning, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Erceg gave up a run with two hits and two strikeouts in one inning in his spring debut Wednesday and reached 98.1 mph with his fastball.

Erceg racked up 11 of Kansas City's 15 saves after the team acquired him from Oakland in July. He looked set to be the team's closer before the Royals signed Estevez. It sounds like Estevez will be the primary closer, but Erceg could still get some save chances if Estevez needs a day off or if the situation calls for Erceg to finish the game.