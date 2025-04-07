Luis Garcia Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Astros transferred Garcia (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Logan VanWey, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land. Garcia's timetable is unchanged as a result of the transaction, as he will remain shut down from throwing until early May and isn't on pace to be ready to handle a starting role for the Astros until at least early June.