Luis Rengifo News: Quiet start in 2025
Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.
Rengifo singled on a line drive to plate a pair of runs in the fifth inning Thursday. The veteran infielder enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, but he's still searching for a groove in 2025. Through 66 at-bats (18 games), Rengifo is hitting .242 with one home run, five doubles, seven RBI and eight runs scored.
