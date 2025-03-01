Luisangel Acuna Injury: Fine after early removal

Manager Carlos Mendoza said after Saturday's game that Acuna is fine after getting hit in the arm by a pitch in the second inning, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets will take another look at him Sunday, but it seems Acuna escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise. In five games this spring, the 22-year-old infielder has gone 2-for-10 with an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases -- one of which came after he was plunked Saturday.