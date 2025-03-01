Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luisangel Acuna headshot

Luisangel Acuna Injury: Fine after early removal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Manager Carlos Mendoza said after Saturday's game that Acuna is fine after getting hit in the arm by a pitch in the second inning, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets will take another look at him Sunday, but it seems Acuna escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise. In five games this spring, the 22-year-old infielder has gone 2-for-10 with an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases -- one of which came after he was plunked Saturday.

Luisangel Acuna
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now