Luisangel Acuna News: Swipes fifth bag of year

Acuna went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Making his fourth straight start at second base, Acuna extended his hitting streak to six games while swiping his fifth bag in five attempts. The 23-year-old is batting .381 (8-for-21) during his heater with two doubles, six runs and a 3:4 BB:K, and the Mets may be exploring ways to keep Acuna in the lineup -- Jeff McNeil (oblique) is seeing time in center field during his rehab assignment.