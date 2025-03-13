Luken Baker News: Showing increased bat speed

Baker has shown increased bat speed this spring and has hit a team-leading three home runs in 11 Grapefruit League games, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Baker made it a point over the offseason to increase his bat speed, and it sits at 79 mph this spring, up 5.1 mph over his 73.9 mph average from 2024. The 79 mph average would have ranked second in all of baseball last season, behind only Giancarlo Stanton (81.2 mph). Baker should open the season as a starter versus left-handed pitching, being used both at designated hitter and first base. If he can carry over the increased bat speed into the season, it's possible he works his way into some playing time against righties.