Lyon Richardson headshot

Lyon Richardson News: Knocked around in exhibition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Richardson (undisclosed) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over one inning during Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

Richardson has returned to health after an unspecified injury sidelined him near the end of the 2024 season. This wasn't a great start to camp for someone who is competing for a big-league roster spot, though he should get a few more opportunities to show what he can do.

