MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, Sept. 6

Last article: 3-1 (1.63 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 20-31-1 (-8.29 RW Bucks)

I'm honing in on a pair of Wednesday evening matchups, with three of the four teams involved in those games as postseason contenders.

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Best Bets

The Mariners open Wednesday's game with a clear starting pitcher advantage, as Logan Gilbert will be opposed by young Lyon Richardson, who has only 12 innings of big-league experience and has exhibited some serious control problems by issuing 11 walks across that span.

Gilbert has been excellent down the stretch for Seattle, surrendering two earned runs or less in three straight starts and in four of the last five turns overall. Gilbert has an excellent 10.5 K/9 over that latter span as well, and he's been very effective on the road all season with an 8-1 record, 3.31 ERA, along with a 1.1 HR/9 that's notably lower than his 1.7 home figure.

While the Reds naturally pose a viable threat, Cincinnati has been just above MLB average in most metrics against righties over the last month with a .242 average, .321 wOBA, 1.6 wRAA and 95 wRC+, along with an elevated 25.8 percent strikeout rate. Meanwhile, Richardson could have his share of troubles against a Seattle squad that boasts an AL-best .362 wOBA, 29.9 wRAA and 135 wRC+ versus right-handed pitching in that same span.

The Mariners are as much as -172 moneyline favorites for Wednesday's game as well, so banking on a prop that cashes if Gilbert secures the victory – which he's done in each of his last seven decisions dating back to July 4 – is not a bad way to go.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Reds:

Mariners -0.5- 1st 5 Innings (-125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Logan Gilbert To Record A Win (+105 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Best Bets

The roles were reversed a bit in Tuesday's series opener between the Cardinals and Atlanta, with St. Louis outslugging their typically prolific opponent by a 10-6 score. However, that's unlikely to repeat itself Wednesday, considering the presence of Spencer Strider on the mound for the hosts.

Strider has had a stumble here and there this season, but he's dominated far more than he's faltered and arguably possesses the best swing-and-miss stuff in the majors. He's yet to face the Cardinals this season, but his velocity should play well against a team that has a 23.8 percent strikeout rate versus righties on the road in the last month, along with an uninspiring .229 average, .311 wOBA and -2.2 wRAA.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson is no pushover by any stretch and comes in off an impressive seven-inning, one-earned-run effort versus the Pirates in his most recent start. However, the right-hander sports an unsightly 33:21 K:BB across 56 innings and has pitched to a 5.40 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 2.2 HR/9 over 16.2 road frames this season.

Those numbers are especially worrisome against an Atlanta squad that boasts a highly dangerous caliber of hitter up and down the order and that carries an .828 OPS, .356 wOBA and impressive 24.8 wRAA against right-handed pitching in the last month alone.

Atlanta had won each of the first three games of the season series between the teams by at least three runs prior to Tuesday's loss, and the Braves have an MLB-best +235 run differential for the season, giving me some confidence in both of the bets listed below.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Braves:

Braves -1.5 (-140 on PointsBet Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Spencer Strider To Record A Win (-135 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

