Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Stretch Run

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Labor Day Weekend? Really? Where did the season go? There's still a month left and a lot can happen. Wade Miley had a 1.86 ERA in five April starts while Kyle Bradish had a 6.14 mark and look at him now. Contrary to popular belief, you can still gain and lose points in ERA and WHIP up until the final week, if not day of the season.

Good luck down the stretch; we'll be here for you until the hopefully not so bitter end.

As usual, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address rankings queries below.

Please check out the final rankings, which will be updated late Sunday night.

Week of September 4 - 10

Mixed