Manny Machado Injury: Exits game due to calf tightness

Machado was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta due to right calf tightness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Machado appeared to injure himself on a swing in the bottom of the fourth frame. He was able to finish the at-bat but limped off the field into the dugout and was replaced by Jose Iglesias at third base in the top of the third inning. The initial diagnosis was right calf tightness, and he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, per Cassavell.