Marc Church

Marc Church News: Sent down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

The Rangers optioned Church to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Church drew some buzz during spring training and manager Bruce Bochy even floated his name as a potential closer candidate. However, Church struggled to throw strikes in the early going with a 5:6 K:BB over 4.2 frames, resulting in a move to the minors. Jacob Latz will absorb Church's roster spot.

Marc Church
Texas Rangers
