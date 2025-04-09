Mark Canha Injury: Lands on IL with abductor strain
The Royals placed Canha on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left abductor strain.
Canha suffered the injury during Tuesday's contest against the Twins, when he collided with the outfield wall while attempting a catch. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on April 19, but it's not clear whether he'll have a chance to be ready by that date. Drew Waters was called up from Triple-A Omaha to take Canha's spot on the 26-man active roster.
