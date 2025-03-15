Mark Leiter Injury: Managing back injury
Leiter didn't pitch as scheduled Thursday against the Tigers due to a back injury, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Leiter's injury doesn't seem to be anything too serious, but the Yankees are choosing to be cautious with the righty. He's slated to face hitters in a live batting practice session Sunday, and if all goes well he could return to playing in the Grapefruit League soon.
