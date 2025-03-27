Masataka Yoshida Injury: Hits injured list

The Red Sox placed Yoshida (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida still isn't able to play defense as he works his way back from a right shoulder labral repair surgery, so he'll get a late start to the season. He's ramping up his throwing and could be ready to begin a rehab assignment before long. With the Red Sox seemingly committed to Rafael Devers as their full-time designated hitter in 2025, Yoshida could have difficulty finding regular at-bats once he's healthy.