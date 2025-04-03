Masataka Yoshida Injury: Not close to rehab assignment
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Yoshida (shoulder) is throwing out to 110 feet but will not be ready for a rehab assignment next week, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida landed on the 10-day injured list prior to Opening Day while he continues his recovery from right shoulder surgery, and he also dealt with a more recent back issue. The back problem has cleared up, but Yoshida remains limited to playing catch and Cora noted the 31-year-old will have to show he can make throws from the outfield before he's cleared for games. It's uncertain when that might happen, but Yoshida's return is not imminent.
