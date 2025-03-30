Matt Brash Injury: Getting closer to rehab assignment

Brash (elbow) was in the Mariners' clubhouse ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Athletics, and he's getting closer to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After returning to action for the first time since September 2023 in Seattle's final Cactus League outing last week, Brash is inching toward taking the next step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing right-hander will likely need to make several appearances in the minors before returning to Seattle's bullpen, so he remains unlikely to rejoin the major-league roster until sometime in late April or early May. Although Brash is set to serve as a high-leverage arm for the Mariners, the club could ease him back into action as a middle reliever upon his eventual activation from the injured list.