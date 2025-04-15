Matt Shaw News: Optioned to Iowa

The Cubs optioned Shaw to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After beginning the season as Chicago's starting third baseman, Shaw slashed just .172/.294/.241 across 68 plate appearances over his first 18 games in the majors. The Cubs will now send him back to Triple-A to help him rediscover his swing; meanwhile, Jon Berti, Vidal Brujan and Gage Workman are all candidates to see more time at the hot corner.