Matthew Lugo News: Not part of Opening Day roster

The Angels optioned Lugo to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The Angels' recent history of aggressively promoting prospects coupled with the release of Mickey Moniak on Tuesday fueled speculation that Lugo might break camp with the big club, but Los Angeles instead elected to carry Kyren Paris as a fourth outfielder on the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old shouldn't have to wait long to make his MLB debut, especially if he continues to produce well at the plate with Salt Lake early on in the season after he held his own during spring training. Though he struck out at 29.5 percent clip and had a 3.3 percent walk rate over 61 plate appearances in the Cactus League, Lugo hit .293 with seven extra-base hits (four doubles, three triples) and two stolen bases.