Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Could play catch next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 9:05am

Scherzer (thumb) is hoping to begin playing catch early next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander received another cortisone injection in his troublesome thumb this week, and he'll join the Blue Jays on Monday to get checked on by the team's trainers. If he avoids any further setbacks, Scherzer could potentially come off the IL in mid-May, but first he'll need to show he can last more than 50 or so pitches in an outing without the digit becoming an issue again.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now