Max Scherzer Injury: Plays catch Monday

Scherzer (thumb) played catch in the outfield at Daikin Park prior to Monday's game versus the Astros, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said afterward that Scherzer felt the session went "OK." The right-hander was throwing for the first time since receiving a second cortisone injection in his injured right thumb last week. Scherzer's timetable to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation remains very much up in the air.