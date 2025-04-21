Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Plays catch Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Scherzer (thumb) played catch in the outfield at Daikin Park prior to Monday's game versus the Astros, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said afterward that Scherzer felt the session went "OK." The right-hander was throwing for the first time since receiving a second cortisone injection in his injured right thumb last week. Scherzer's timetable to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation remains very much up in the air.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now