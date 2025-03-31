Michael Busch News: Back in lineup Monday

Busch is starting at first base and batting fourth in Monday's game against the Athletics.

After getting a day off Sunday against a southpaw, Busch slots back in as the Cubs' cleanup hitter. The 27-year-old is off to a mediocre start, as he's gone 4-for-21 with no extra-base hits or RBI through six contests, though he should see ample opportunities against righties to begin delivering some counting stats soon.