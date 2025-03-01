Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Taylor headshot

Michael Taylor Injury: Scratched Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 8:26am

Taylor was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's Cactus League game versus Seattle due to right elbow inflammation, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The severity of Taylor's injury isn't immediately clear, though the White Sox will likely offer more information on his condition at some point. In the meantime, Wilfred Veras will step in to play right field while batting ninth.

Michael Taylor
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now