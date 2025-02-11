Michael Taylor News: Lands in Windy City

Taylor signed a one-year, $1.95 million contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old Taylor is coming off the worst season of his career at the plate, during which he slashed .193/.253/.290 with five homers, 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 300 plate appearances with the Pirates. That being said, he still boasts one of the best gloves at center field in the majors, which should be enough to buy him regular playing time and cause Luis Robert to work as a DH more often.