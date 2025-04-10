Michael Toglia News: Remains without a homer in 2025

Toglia went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Brewers.

Thursday marked just the second multi-hit effort of the year by Toglia, who plated a go-ahead run with a double into deep left-center field in the eighth inning. The switch-hitter has started each of Colorado's first 12 games at first base, but it's been a disappointing start to the season overall by Toglia, who smashed 25 home runs in just 116 outings in 2024. He's batting just .191 with zero home runs, a lone RBI and two walks over 50 plate appearances in 2025.