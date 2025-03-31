Fantasy Baseball
Mike Tauchman

Mike Tauchman Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 9:14am

Tauchman (hamstring) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman is working his way back from a mid-March right hamstring strain. He is eligible for activation Friday and it would appear he should be ready to go then if he can avoid setbacks. Tauchman is projected for regular starts in right field against right-handed pitching.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
