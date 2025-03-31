Mike Tauchman Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Tauchman (hamstring) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Tauchman is working his way back from a mid-March right hamstring strain. He is eligible for activation Friday and it would appear he should be ready to go then if he can avoid setbacks. Tauchman is projected for regular starts in right field against right-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now