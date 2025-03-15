Fantasy Baseball
Mitch Haniger headshot

Mitch Haniger Injury: Battling shoulder discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Haniger has been out since March 8 due to discomfort in his left shoulder, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unclear how severe Haniger's injury is or when he might return to the Mariners' lineup, though the fact he's gone a week without playing isn't a good sign. Before his injury, the 34-year-old had gone 3-for-18 with a home run and three strikeouts over seven games.

Mitch Haniger
Seattle Mariners
