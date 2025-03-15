Mitch Haniger Injury: Battling shoulder discomfort

Haniger has been out since March 8 due to discomfort in his left shoulder, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unclear how severe Haniger's injury is or when he might return to the Mariners' lineup, though the fact he's gone a week without playing isn't a good sign. Before his injury, the 34-year-old had gone 3-for-18 with a home run and three strikeouts over seven games.