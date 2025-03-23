Mitch Haniger Injury: Cut loose by Seattle
The Mariners released Haniger (shoulder) on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 34-year-old has been sidelined for the past few weeks of camp due to shoulder soreness, and Seattle has elected to eat his $15.5 million salary for this year rather than keep him on the roster. Haniger had a .620 OPS in 121 games last season, though he played in just 118 contests over the previous two years while battling injuries.
Mitch Haniger
Free Agent
