MJ Melendez News: Hits first homer of 2025

Melendez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Melendez entered Tuesday's game with a .285 OPS, 36.4 strikeout rate and zero RBI across 44 plate appearances, but he managed to get the Royals on the board with a solo homer off Max Fried in the third inning. Melendez's early-season play has put him in jeopardy of losing out on his starting role, but Tuesday's homer may be a sign of things to come for the Royals and the 26-year-old outfielder.