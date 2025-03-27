Myles Straw News: Added to roster

The Blue Jays selected Straw's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

After being acquired from the Guardians in January, Straw was able to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder due to Daulton Varsho needing more time to recover from shoulder surgery. Straw is unlikely to see extensive action with Toronto, and he could be at risk of being booted off the 40-man roster once Varsho is activated from the 10-day injured list.