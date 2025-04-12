Nasim Nunez News: Recalled by Washington

The Nationals recalled Nunez from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Nunez wasn't able to make the Nationals' Opening Day roster despite a strong showing in spring training, but he'll be called up to the big club following the placement of CJ Abrams (hip) on the 10-day injured list. Nunez was slashing .192/.323/.192 with five stolen bases and three RBI across 31 plate appearances in Triple-A before his promotion to the majors.