Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Reinstated from paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

The Blue Jays reinstated Lukes from the paternity list Friday.

Lukes missed the Blue Jays' last two games while welcoming the newest addition of his family, and he'll be available to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mariners. Lukes has started the season slashing .167/.310/.208 with four walks, six runs scored and three RBI in 29 plate appearances.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
