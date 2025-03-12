Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nelson Velazquez headshot

Nelson Velazquez Injury: Dealing with calf cramps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:22pm

Velazquez exited Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners due to a calf cramp, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Matt Quatraro didn't seem too concerned with Velazquez's injury while relaying his diagnosis after the game, so the 26-year-old outfielder isn't likely to miss much time. He's had a tough time at the plate this spring, going 2-for-16 with two runs scored over eight games.

Nelson Velazquez
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now