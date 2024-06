Weekly Hitter Rankings: Busy Way to End the Month

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The last week of June offers a 96-game slate, a handful more than most weeks. Half of the league is scheduled for the full seven-games, with another dozen teams playing six. Only the Rockies, Astros and Mets line up to play just five games.

This is a rare week to focus on White Sox hitters with seven games on the South Side. The Orioles, Royals, Angels, Giants and Cardinals will also enjoy a septet with home cooking.

On the flip side, the Cubs, Guardians, Marlins and Rangers need to pack seven days' worth of clothes.

UPDATED: Monday June 24, 2:05 AM ET

Week of June 24 - 30

Individual Player Hitting Rankings

KEY

Points calculations are based on the NFBC Cutline scoring which is designed to mimic 5x5 scoring

Full is for Mon-Sun

1H is Mon-Thurs

2H is Fri-Sun

HR and SB are the projections for each