Loftin exited Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs with an illness.

Loftin returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous four days with a wrist issue. He went 0-for-2 at the plate before leaving the game and is now 6-for-13 this spring. Loftin is competing for a utility role after appearing in 57 regular-season games for the Royals last season.