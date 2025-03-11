Nick Nastrini News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The White Sox optioned Nastrini to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Though Nastrini has pitched reasonably well this spring (3.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings), his poor body of work at the big-league level last season likely played a significant part in the White Sox's decision to remove him from the competition for the Opening Day rotation. The 25-year-old righty turned in an ugly 7.07 ERA and 36:26 K:BB while allowing seven home runs over his 35.2 innings with the White Sox in 2024. He'll need to make stark improvement with his walk rate at Charlotte this season before he gets another look in the big-league rotation.