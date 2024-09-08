AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses. 2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Gunnar Henderson would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

Starting Pitcher

Jacob deGrom, Rangers: It looks like deGrom is finally ready for his 2024 debut, firing four scoreless, one-hit innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday with a 5:0 K:BB. If he stays on turn, he'll take the mound in Seattle on Friday. DeGrom's ability to stay healthy is obviously a huge question mark, but you'll only need him to take the mound a few times before the season's over anyway, and he gives you your best option of landing a true needle-mover in the non-reliever pitching categories. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Jack Kochanowicz, Angels: The 23-year-old righty has, very quietly, reeled off five straight quality starts for the Halos, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 31.2 innings. The reason that stretch of success has been so quiet? His 7:5 K:BB. Kochanowicz almost certainly can't keep that up, especially considering he has only two pitches he trusts in a mid-90s sinker and a slow curve, but reasonable regression in both directions would still leave him as a potentially useful arm in deeper leagues. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Jack Leiter, Rangers: Leiter hasn't quite figured out big-league hitters yet, but he's getting close, and his 20 swinging strikes in a no-decision Saturday set a record for a Rangers pitcher who was still 25 years old or younger. A breakout might not come until 2025 (if it ever does), but you could do worse as an upside dart throw. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

Alec Marsh, Royals: Michael Lorenzen's hamstring strain opened up a spot again for Marsh in the KC rotation, and over three starts since late August he's posted a 4.30 ERA with a respectable 1.02 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 14.2 innings. Marsh had some success early in the season, and maybe he can re-discover that form over the final weeks. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Davis Martin, White Sox: Another under-the-radar arm on an also-ran squad, Martin has a 2.53 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through six starts and 32 innings over the last month. The 27-year-old is pitching above his head right now – his four-seamer is very hittable, but he mixes it in with four different secondary offerings – but Martin can probably give you some decent innings down the stretch. Just don't expect any wins. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Clarke Schmidt, Yankees: Schmidt blanked the Cubs over 4.2 innings and 75 pitches Saturday in his first start since late May, and with the Yankees shifting to a six-man rotation, he should get a few more turns. The 28-year-old was having a breakout season when he went down with a lat strain, and with a potential full-time rotation spot waiting for him in 2025, he's got plenty of incentive to put together a strong finish to the campaign. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Tyler Alexander, Rays (at PHI, at CLE)

Alex Cobb, Guardians (at CHW, vs. TB)

Keider Montero, Tigers (vs. COL, vs. BAL)

Cade Povich, Orioles (at BOS, at DET)

Nick Nastrini, White Sox (vs. CLE, vs. OAK)

Relief Pitcher

Prelander Berroa, White Sox: The last time a White Sox reliever got a save was Aug. 16 (Chad Kuhl, if that'll help you win the world's saddest bar bet), so there's no reason to think anybody on this staff is going to make much of an impact in the category over the final weeks. Berroa might be the favorite to open 2025 with the closer job, though. Over four appearances and five innings since rejoining the big-league bullpen in late August, the right-hander has a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and impressive 11:2 K:BB. Berroa topped out at 99.1 mph with his fastball in his last outing Friday, and he can get whiffs with his slider when he's locating it properly. The latter issue is the biggest obstacle between Berroa and fantasy utility – he walked 35 batters in 46.1 innings at Triple-A this year – but if his control begins to come around, he's got the potential to be a dominant high-leverage option. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Tyler Holton, Tigers: Holton has two of the last four saves for the Tigers, so the closer role looks like a full-on timeshare between the lefty and Jason Foley right now. Holton's been the better pitcher though, and since the All-Star break he sports a 0.59 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB in 30.2 innings, racking up a win, five saves and four holds in 20 appearances over that stretch. He's more valuable in S+H formats, but if saves are a nail-biter for you in a standard 5x5 league, Holton could steal you an extra point or two in the category. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Luke Weaver, Yankees: Clay Holmes has finally been lifted from the ninth inning by the Yankees, and it looks like Weaver will get the first chance to replace him. While he's prone to occasional implosions – he's been tagged for multiple runs three times in 19 appearances since the All-Star break – the veteran righty still has a 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over his last 10 outings and collected his first career save Friday. If Weaver struggles, New York has other options (Mark Leiter, Tommy Kahnle, or even turning back to Holmes) for closing duties, but he might be your last chance to land a full-time save source on a team that should win plenty of games down the stretch. 12-team Mixed: $11; 15-team Mixed: $21; 12-team AL: $35

Catcher

Logan Driscoll, Rays: Tampa kicked Alex Jackson to the curb and will take a look at Driscoll as the team's backup catcher over the final weeks. Acquired from the Padres way back in 2020 as the unheralded third piece of the Manuel Margot for Emilio Pagan trade, the 26-year-old has shown flashes of a good hit tool in the minors and added a bit of pop to his repertoire this year at Triple-A Durham, slashing .292/.367/.473 with 24 doubles and seven homers in 70 games. The 26-year-old has dabbled at first base and a corner outfield spot in the past, but he's been deployed almost exclusively behind the plate in 2024, a good sign that the Rays are at least comfortable with his defense and game-calling at catcher. Ben Rortvedt is eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter and hasn't done a lot to demonstrate he's a viable starting option in the long term, so Driscoll could have a real role in 2025, making him an intriguing deep-league keeper stash. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

First Base

Tristan Gray, Athletics: The 28-year-old has seen a regular role since being brought up in September, but that should last only until Tyler Soderstrom comes off the IL. Gray's gone 3-for-17 with nine strikeouts since joining the big-league roster, which should be enough red flags to steer you away. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Yuli Gurriel, Royals: Gurriel really shouldn't be on a big-league roster at this stage of his career, but the Royals are desperate. The 40-year-old has gone 3-for-9 with a double and a couple RBI through four games in September, and he might play enough to have a smidge of deep-league value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Kyle Manzardo, Guardians: The 24-year-old has been seeing a nearly everyday role in September and has had a couple big games, leaving him with a .333 batting average (6-for-18) in six games with two doubles, two solo homers and a 2:5 BB:K. Manzardo was on a nice roll prior to his promotion too, posting a .963 OPS and reasonable 24.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 21 games at Triple-A with six homers, so he might be able to keep it up. As long as he's getting that kind of consistent playing time, Manzardo can make an impact. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: Rizzo has started five of six games since coming off the IL, even getting a nod against a lefty in Jordan Wicks, so the veteran seems set in an everyday role. Whether he does much with it is a different question – he's gone 4-for-20 with two doubles and three RBI so far – but you only need one or two decent weeks out of Rizzo to make him worth rostering. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Will Wagner, Blue Jays: If you need help in batting average down the stretch, Wagner remains a strong option. The 26-year-old is still losing occasional starts while the Jays continue to juggle all their utility players, but he's collected three or more hits in three of his last nine games and is slashing .348/.366/.522 over 20 contests since joining Toronto with two homers, eight runs and 11 RBI. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: Rostered

Third Base

Josh Rojas, Mariners: On the other hand, if steals are your priority, Rojas could be a sneaky play. The 30-year-old remains in a strong-side platoon role at third base, and over 11 games since Aug. 25 he's batting .296 (8-for-27) with four SB in four attempts. He hasn't done much else – three doubles, three runs and one RBI – but getting some bonus steals from a 3B or CI spot could be a difference-maker. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Shortstop

Trevor Story, Red Sox: Making a surprise return from what was supposed to be a season-ending shoulder injury, Story slotted back in at shortstop Saturday and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and an RBI. There's no way to tell what he might be able to contribute, but Boston's been aggressive on the basepaths this year, so at the least the 31-year-old might be able to swipe a few bags even if he doesn't provide much value at the plate. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Outfield

Jordyn Adams, Angels: The Halos' outfield is a mess again, with both Jo Adell and Kevin Pillar hitting the IL this weekend. Adams has always been a lower-ceiling version of Adell, offering less upside with all the same contact issues, but over his last 32 games for Triple-A Salt Lake he was slashing .252/.326/.403 with four homers, five steals and 28.5 percent strikeout rate compared to a 8.8 percent walk rate. Adams isn't likely to suddenly figure things out, but the Angels have nothing to lose by giving him regular at-bats and seeing what happens. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Andrew Benintendi, White Sox: Benintendi has put together another hot streak, batting .375 (12-for-32) over the last 10 games with three doubles, two homers, five runs and eight RBI. The veteran outfielder doesn't have much support around him in the lineup, and he still has a .673 OPS on the season, but he needs four more long balls to record his second career 20-homer campaign. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Ben Gamel, Astros: Kyle Tucker is back for the Astros, and Gamel is still in the lineup, which is encouraging. The 32-year-old is slashing .286/.397/.408 with 11 runs in 16 games since joining Houston, and while runs and BA/OBP are probably the only categories he might contribute in, Gamel could chip in a steal or two as well as long as he's getting playing time. Of course, the Astros' track record of mixing and matching outfielders around Tucker is well-established, so Gamel could also get nailed to the bench as soon as he starts to slow down. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Michael Helman, Twins: Minnesota's arguably got more starting outfielders on the IL than on the active roster right now with Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Manuel Margot all on the shelf, forcing them to get creative. Helman was called up Sunday after posting a .282/.366/.502 slash line with 13 homers and 10 steals in 63 games for Triple-A St. Paul, but so far he's only been used in a short-side platoon role, with his first four big-league plate appearances all coming against LHP. An 11th-round pick in 2018, Helman's done well just to make the Show, but he's little more than a depth utility player. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

DaShawn Keirsey, Twins: The other player called up to bolster the Minnesota outfield, Keirsey's a little more interesting from a fantasy perspective. The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick in 2018, and he's stolen more than 30 bags in three straight minor-league seasons, including 37 in 44 attempts over 103 games for Triple-A St. Paul in 2024. Keirsey's also slashed .293/.367/.479 with 14 homers, so he's not just a slap hitter. Whether he gets a real shot before the Twins roster gets healthier is unclear, but at least he has recognizable upside if he does. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Bryce Teodosio, Angels: Teodosio was called up along with Adams to give the Angels extra outfield options. The 25-year-old slashed .276/.339/.418 over 114 games for Triple-A Salt Lake this year with 40 steals in 44 attempts, so it's clear what he brings to the table if he gets some playing time, or even just a lot of pinch running chances in a Dairon Blancio-like role. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Designated Hitter

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics: Soderstrom began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday and has already seen some time on defense, which suggests the A's are fast-tracking his return a little bit. The 22-year-old has been sidelined since early July with a wrist injury and was only offering occasional power with a low batting average when he went down, but he's still viewed as a potential building block for the franchise and should see consistent ABs once he's activated. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3