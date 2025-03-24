Nico Hoerner Injury: Could be ready for domestic opener

Hoerner (forearm) is expected to be available for the Cubs' domestic season opener Thursday in Arizona, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Despite missing most of the spring training slate as well as the Cubs' two-game, season-opening set versus the Dodgers in Tokyo earlier this month, Hoerner looks as though he'll be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. He'll start at second base most days when available, though he can also give Dansby Swanson an occasional break at shortstop. Hoerner is likely to bat near the bottom of Chicago's lineup, unless he supplants Ian Happ as the leadoff hitter at any point. Hoerner's key fantasy asset is his speed, as he recorded a total of 74 stolen bases over the past two seasons, and he should run plenty no matter where he slots into the batting order.