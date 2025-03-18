Fantasy Baseball
Patrick Corbin headshot

Patrick Corbin News: Lands deal with Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 1:15pm

Corbin agreed to a one-year, major-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

The rumor mill was pretty quiet on Corbin throughout the offseason, but he secured a big-league deal with Texas as Jon Gray (wrist) and Cody Bradford (elbow) are facing extended absences. Corbin has rated as the worst regular starting pitcher in baseball over the past four years and finished the 2024 campaign with a 5.62 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 139:54 K:BB across 174.2 innings. The left-hander brings some veteran stability to a depleted rotation with at least 31 starts in each of those four seasons, but he isn't likely to be fantasy relevant given his recent track record.

