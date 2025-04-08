Pete Fairbanks News: Takes loss against Angels

Fairbanks (1-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Tuesday against the Angels.

Fairbanks was tasked with keeping the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning. He surrendered only two singles, though that was enough to allow one run to score. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Fairbanks had turned in three scoreless outings and had a 6:2 K:BB across four innings, so his status as the Rays' closer shouldn't be in jeopardy.