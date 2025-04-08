Fantasy Baseball
Pete Fairbanks

Pete Fairbanks News: Takes loss against Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 11:13pm

Fairbanks (1-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Tuesday against the Angels.

Fairbanks was tasked with keeping the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning. He surrendered only two singles, though that was enough to allow one run to score. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Fairbanks had turned in three scoreless outings and had a 6:2 K:BB across four innings, so his status as the Rays' closer shouldn't be in jeopardy.

Pete Fairbanks
Tampa Bay Rays

