Phil Maton News: Fully built up

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Maton is "fully built up" after working out the last several weeks in Arizona, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Maton was signed to a one-year contract Thursday, just two weeks before Opening Day. However, it sounds like he'll be ready to roll for the Cardinals' March 27 opener against the Twins. Maton will throw a live batting practice session Sunday and should see game action shortly after that. He is projected for a setup role in St. Louis.